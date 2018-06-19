Warren man banned for life from owning animals

Staff report

WARREN

Rashod M. Brown Sr., 39, of Idylwild Street, was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail and five years intensive supervision probation for starving three dogs last September, including one that died.

He received his sentence Monday from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Brown pleaded guilty in April to three counts of felony prohibitions concerning companion animals, the animal-cruelty law that went into effect in late 2016 sometimes known as Goddard’s Law.

Brown must pay restitution of $3,650 to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County and is banned for life from owning any animals. He must also comply with the probation department’s requirements for receiving anger-management training.

The Animal Welfare League responded to Brown’s home in September on a complaint and investigated. A necropsy done on the dog that died indicated it had acorns and grass in its stomach, prosecutors said.

Brown’s indictment says all three dogs were pit-bull mixed terriers.