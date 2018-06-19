Warren Civil Service Commission certifies list to hire new cops


June 19, 2018 at 10:05a.m.

WARREN — Warren Civil Service Commission today certified a list of 21 people who have passed their civil service test and are eligible to be hired as entry-level officers with the police department.

The department is at about six officers below the target number of 70. It’s possible the department will be able to hire six more off this list, police officials have said.

