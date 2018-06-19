Warren City Council committee meetings are today


June 19, 2018 at 10:30a.m.

WARREN — The chairman of Warren City Council’s Police and Fire Committee has called a meeting to take place at 4 p.m. today. There will also be a Health and Welfare Committee meeting at 5 p.m.

Both meetings will take place in the council caucus room of the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

