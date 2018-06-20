Valley leaders to lobby in D.C. Wednesday for local projects

YOUNGSTOWN

Wednesday, a contingent of local business leaders and elected officials will travel to the nation’s capital for the Mahoning Valley’s inaugural Washington, D.C. Fly-in.

The group of about 50 will meet with members of Congress and executive branch officials to lobby on behalf of the Mahoning Valley.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, noting that other communities in the state send representatives to D.C. and Columbus annually, organized the event, as well as a trip earlier this year to the state capital.

“Unless our community leaders are in the capitals pushing for what we want and amplifying the voices of our elected officials in D.C. and Columbus, we’re not going to do as well as our counterparts in other areas,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of government affairs for the chamber.

The meetings scheduled on the two-day trip will focus on three topics: security upgrades at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station; Camp Ravenna’s consideration for a new missile defense site; and revitalizing the Mahoning River.

