Trumbull commissioners to vote on 3-year pact for Malvasi paying nearly $375K annually

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners will consider a resolution today that would put Dr. Phillip Malvasi, who provides medical services at the Trumbull County jail, on a three-year contract paying $372,204 annually.

Malvasi and about six of his employees provide medical care on a month-to-month basis, but Sheriff Paul Monroe wished to have a multi-year contract, said Major Dan Mason, jail administrator.

“The sheriff wants assurance that someone will be there,” Mason said. “At the end of the month, he could say he would no longer provide the services,” and then the sheriff’s office would be in a bind, Mason said.

“Dr. Malvasi really does a stellar job of keeping the costs down,” Mason said. The costs are so low that other counties call the Trumbull jail and ask for information to “model what he’s doing,” Mason said.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.