Second person dies after shooting near Chicago university
CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage shooting victim, whom Chicago paramedics covered with a sheet mistakenly believing he had been instantly killed, has died almost a day later.
Six people were shot at a party near the University of Illinois-Chicago campus early Monday, including a 22-year-old woman who was declared dead at the scene.
Seventeen-year-old Erin Carey of Chicago, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead early Tuesday, nearly 20 hours later.
When paramedics arrived at the scene of the shooting, they believed Carey was dead and covered him with a sheet before treating the other victims. Witnesses at the scene noticed he was moving under the sheet and shouted that he was alive.
Police say they believe the shooting was gang related. No arrests have been made.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 18, 2018 8:25 p.m.
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting near Chicago university
- January 28, 2018 4:29 p.m.
Five people found dead at Pittsburgh-area car wash
- October 7, 2017 7:36 p.m.
Warren police probe shooting death of man
- August 29, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Early morning shooting victim is Youngstown's 13th homicide of 2017
- October 31, 2017 8:33 a.m.
Gunman on run after fatal carjacking near University of Utah
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.