Reports: ICE on scene at Salem meat-packing plant
SALEM — Law-enforcement officers have locked down the Fresh Mark plant in the city with reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved.
City police said they were on the scene at the meat-processing plant at 1735 S. Lincoln Ave., but could not provide more information about the details of the operation.
An employee at Fresh Mark said the area was locked down.
ICE has not responded to requests for comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2018 7:48 p.m.
ICE raid ships many workers out of Salem meat processing plant
- February 19, 2018 9:14 p.m.
ICE: Guatemalan worker in Salem illegally
- February 19, 2018 10:01 a.m.
Guatemalan man working in Salem in federal custody
- December 18, 2017 midnight
Worker dies in waste grinder at meat plant
- December 17, 2017 5:23 p.m.
Canton meat plant worker, 62, gets caught in grinder, dies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.