Reports: ICE on scene at Salem meat-packing plant


June 19, 2018 at 5:42p.m.

SALEM — Law-enforcement officers have locked down the Fresh Mark plant in the city with reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved.

City police said they were on the scene at the meat-processing plant at 1735 S. Lincoln Ave., but could not provide more information about the details of the operation.

An employee at Fresh Mark said the area was locked down.

ICE has not responded to requests for comment.

