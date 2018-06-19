Pregnant woman faces charges after boyfriend hit by iron
YOUNGSTOWN — A pregnant North Jackson Street woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she was arrested for hitting her boyfriend in the head with an iron after she found out he was cheating on her.
Ciara Brown, age not available, was arrested about 10:55 p.m. Monday at 25 Market St. after police were called for a fight.
Reports said the victim's head and chest were covered in dry blood.
The victim is also the father of Brown's child, reports said.
