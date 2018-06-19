Open house for jobs

WARREN

Staff Right Services will host an open house at its Warren office, 3050 Elm Road NE, from noon to 6 p.m. today.

The company has open positions with industrial and manufacturing companies in the Mahoning Valley, according to a news release.

Staff Right provides placement services “for a wide range of skilled labor and professional positions on a temp-to-hire basis.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about open positions, fill out an application and have an on-site interview.

If you’re unable to attend, call 330-372-0280 to schedule an appointment.

Membership Fest

SHARON, PA.

The Shenango Valley Chamber’s inaugural Membership Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The event will take place on the chamber’s back parking lot and at Brewtus Brewing’s patio.

The event will feature a hot-dog lunch, ice cream, games, giveaways and more. To RSVP, contact info@svchamber.com or 724-981-5880.

GM replaces three Cadillac sedans with two new ones

DETROIT

General Motors is getting rid of three Cadillac sedans and replacing them with two new ones over the next 31/2 years.

The company says it’s sinking $175 million into a Lansing, Mich., factory to make replacements for the ATS compact, CTS midsize and XTS full-size cars.

Automakers are starting to dump sedan models in the U.S. as buyers continue to flock to SUVs and trucks. Fiat Chrysler cut U.S.-made compact and midsize cars in 2016, while Ford announced earlier this year that it would stop selling all cars but the Mustang over the next several years.

Video-game playing could be mental health problem

GENEVA

Obsessive video gamers know how to anticipate dangers in virtual worlds. The World Health Organization says they now should be on guard for a danger in the real world: spending too much time playing.

In its latest revision to a disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a mental health condition. The statement confirmed the fears of some parents but led critics to warn that it may risk stigmatizing too many young video players.

WHO said classifying “gaming disorder” as a separate addiction will help governments, families and health care workers be more vigilant and prepared to identify the risks. The agency and other experts were quick to note that cases of the condition are still very rare, with no more than up to 3 percent of all gamers believed to be affected.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 45.800.46

Aqua America, .20 33.840.33

Avalon Holdings,2.20-0.12

Chemical Bank, .2857.86-0.24Community Health Sys, .214.48 0.07

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.400.40

Farmers Nat., .0716.200.10

First Energy, .36 34.760.06

Fifth/Third, .1630.690.02

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.890.07

General Motors, .3843.970.06

General Electric, .1213.23-0.07

Huntington Bank, .11 15.32-0.01

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.250.35

Key Corp, .1120.420.03

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 38.760.49

Parker Hannifin, .76169.59-1.33

PNC, .75142.76-1.21

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88165.220.74

Stoneridge 32.230.48

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.340.19

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.