Malvasi arraigned today on aggravated vehicular homicide charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A 27-year-old Canfield man was arraigned today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges related to a November crash that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Michael G. Malvasi II of Timber Run Drive faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is free after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bail.

In March, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Malvasi failed to navigate a turn Nov. 18 on Shields Road and crashed, causing the death of Ryan Lanzo.