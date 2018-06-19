Mahoning Valley unemployment drops in May

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 percent in May 2017 to 5 percent in May 2018, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services data released today.

Employment, however, did not increase.

According to the data, 228,200 people in the Mahoning Valley were employed in May 2017, compared with 227,500 last month.

The number of people in the labor force dropped by 3,000, from 242,000 to 239,000.

