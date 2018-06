Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BLALOCK, ANTHONY WILLIAM, 04/06/1983, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN, 12/10/1962, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN, CIARA JANAE, 06/22/1989, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DRAKE, JAMEKA KAY, 09/10/1990, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FRA SUSPENSION

HAWES, SANDRA LYNN,10/10/1967, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, HAVING PHYSICAL CONTROL OF VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOBBS, ANTHONY L, 02/15/1991, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., IMPROPERLY HANDLING FIREARMS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

CAPPELLI, JON C, 08/31/1985, 06/02/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CZECHOWSKI, MICHAEL JOSEPH, 12/29/1989, 06/04/2018

DRAGELEVICH, ROBERT DAVID, 03/28/1975, 06/16/2018

GOULD, BRIAN S, 07/05/1978, 06/04/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JACKSON, XAVIER, 10/02/1978, 06/02/2018

RAVNELL, BRANDON J, 04/14/1987, 04/02/2018