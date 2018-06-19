Lincoln Park cleanup set Saturday


June 19, 2018 at 11:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — St. Angela Merici Parish, along with neighbors, the city of Youngstown, CityScape, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and YSUScape, will be cleaning up, restoring and beautifying Lincoln Park, 397 S. Jackson St., on the city’s East Side from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For further information, call Diana at 330-747-6080.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel



bedroom, bath
$


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900