Lincoln Park cleanup set Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — St. Angela Merici Parish, along with neighbors, the city of Youngstown, CityScape, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and YSUScape, will be cleaning up, restoring and beautifying Lincoln Park, 397 S. Jackson St., on the city’s East Side from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For further information, call Diana at 330-747-6080.