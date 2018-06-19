Lincoln Park cleanup set Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — St. Angela Merici Parish, along with neighbors, the city of Youngstown, CityScape, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and YSUScape, will be cleaning up, restoring and beautifying Lincoln Park, 397 S. Jackson St., on the city’s East Side from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For further information, call Diana at 330-747-6080.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 2, 2018 midnight
Cemetery cleanup set
- April 30, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown citywide cleanup set May 5
- February 28, 2017 6:37 p.m.
Tod Homestead Cemetery cleanup deadline is March 15
- June 16, 2018 3:59 p.m.
Cleanup goal is remediating blight, beautifying the city and creating business opportunities
- August 26, 2016 11:08 a.m.
City begins cleanup work on Madison Avenue Expressway
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.