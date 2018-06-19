Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes



The third qualifier of Greatest Golfer of the Valley played Tuesday at Avalon Lakes. Fifty players competed.

All Greatest Golfer information can be found at here on vindy.com.

BOYS u17

Q - 73 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club

74 Jimmy Graham Avalon Lakes Golf Course

75 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course

77 Alex Rapp Lake Club

81 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course

85 Luke Eyster Lake Club

85 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

86 Luke Nord Lake Club

86 Jacob Buttar Avalon South Golf Course

87 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club

87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

88 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course

89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek

89 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course

89 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course

91 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

92 Vincent Chieffo Youngstown Country Club

96 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course

99 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

101 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

102 Tanner Matig Mahoning Country Club

103 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

105 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

107 Christopher Loychik Avalon South Golf Course

GIRLS u17

Q - 78 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club

79 Hannah Keffler Flying B Golf Course

87 Marlie Mcconnell Mill Creek Golf Course

93 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek

97 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course

98 Victoria Messuri Flying B Golf Course

99 Jacquelyn Adler Deer Creek Golf Cours

107 Kylie Gardner Bristolwood Golf Course

116 Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course

134 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course

BOYS u14

87 Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club (Already qualified)

Q - 88 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course

94 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club

102 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course

103 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course

103 Ethan Huly Tam O'Shanter

111 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course

116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club

118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club

121 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course

GIRLS u14

89 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter (Already qualified)

Q- 96 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter

Q - 96 Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course

105 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club

115 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club

