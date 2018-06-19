Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes
The third qualifier of Greatest Golfer of the Valley played Tuesday at Avalon Lakes. Fifty players competed.
All Greatest Golfer information can be found at here on vindy.com.
BOYS u17
Q - 73 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club
74 Jimmy Graham Avalon Lakes Golf Course
75 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course
77 Alex Rapp Lake Club
81 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course
85 Luke Eyster Lake Club
85 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
86 Luke Nord Lake Club
86 Jacob Buttar Avalon South Golf Course
87 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club
87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
88 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course
89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek
89 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
89 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course
91 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
92 Vincent Chieffo Youngstown Country Club
96 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
99 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
101 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
102 Tanner Matig Mahoning Country Club
103 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
105 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
107 Christopher Loychik Avalon South Golf Course
GIRLS u17
Q - 78 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club
79 Hannah Keffler Flying B Golf Course
87 Marlie Mcconnell Mill Creek Golf Course
93 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek
97 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course
98 Victoria Messuri Flying B Golf Course
99 Jacquelyn Adler Deer Creek Golf Cours
107 Kylie Gardner Bristolwood Golf Course
116 Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course
134 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course
BOYS u14
87 Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club (Already qualified)
Q - 88 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course
94 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club
102 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course
103 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course
103 Ethan Huly Tam O'Shanter
111 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course
116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club
121 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course
GIRLS u14
89 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter (Already qualified)
Q- 96 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter
Q - 96 Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course
105 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club
115 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club
