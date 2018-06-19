Kinkela, 73, Hoover, 78, lead Greatest juniors at Avalon Lakes

The third qualifier of Greatest Golfer of the Valley played Tuesday at Avalon Lakes. Fifty players competed.

All Greatest Golfer information can be found at here on vindy.com.

BOYS u17



Q - 73 Matthew Kinkela New Castle Country Club



74 Jimmy Graham Avalon Lakes Golf Course



75 Anthony Clark Yankee Run Golf Course



77 Alex Rapp Lake Club



81 Jonathan Hiner Yankee Run Golf Course



85 Luke Eyster Lake Club



85 Dante Flak Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



86 Luke Nord Lake Club



86 Jacob Buttar Avalon South Golf Course



87 Zavier Bokan Mahoning Country Club



87 Bobby Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club



88 Joey Vitali Avalon South Golf Course



89 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek



89 Jake Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course



89 Kyle Koziel Mill Creek Golf Course



91 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



92 Vincent Chieffo Youngstown Country Club



96 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course



99 Andy Murphy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



101 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



102 Tanner Matig Mahoning Country Club



103 Ethan Mccloskey Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course



105 Connor Sigler Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



107 Christopher Loychik Avalon South Golf Course

GIRLS u17

Q - 78 Erika Hoover New Castle Country Club



79 Hannah Keffler Flying B Golf Course



87 Marlie Mcconnell Mill Creek Golf Course



93 Olivia Taylor Avalon at Squaw Creek



97 Madison Horvath Mill Creek Golf Course



98 Victoria Messuri Flying B Golf Course



99 Jacquelyn Adler Deer Creek Golf Cours



107 Kylie Gardner Bristolwood Golf Course



116 Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course



134 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course

BOYS u14



87 Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club (Already qualified)

Q - 88 Michael Porter Avalon Lakes Golf Course



94 Rocco Turner Tippecanoe Country Club



102 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course



103 Gavin Pahanish Mill Creek Golf Course



103 Ethan Huly Tam O'Shanter



111 Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course



116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club



118 Christopher Smallwood Tippecanoe Country Club



121 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course

GIRLS u14





89 Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter (Already qualified)

Q- 96 Mckenzie Gustas Tam O'Shanter



Q - 96 Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course



105 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club



115 Haley Tisone Tippecanoe Country Club