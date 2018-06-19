Economic report: YSU community put nearly $1B in regional economy

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s community helps put nearly $1 billion into five counties’ regional economy every year, supporting close to 16,000 jobs, according to the report “Economic Impact and Return on Investment of Education for YSU.”

This is the first time facts and figures have been assigned to YSU’s economic impact, said University President Jim Tressel at a news conference today.

The report also said YSU supported nearly 16,000 total jobs in 2016-17, or one out of every 23 jobs in the five-county YSU region.