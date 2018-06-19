Drug charges

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a man and woman after finding them “nodding off” with a child nearby in Austintown Township Park, according to police reports.

Both Jamie Wetzl, 34, of High Meadow Drive, Canfield, and Rodney Eyster, 29, of Hamilton Avenue, Poland, both admitted to officers they were using drugs Sunday in the park, reports said.

Officers found a burnt spoon and cotton swab with what was believed to be heroin or fentanyl residue in Wetzl’s car and other drug paraphernalia in Eyster’s truck.

Wetzl faces charges of endangering children and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eyster faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and drug-abuse instruments.

The child was released to the custody of a relative.

Child found alone

WARREN

A 3-year-old girl was found running alone along Parkman Road Northwest at 11:16 a.m. Sunday.

A woman, 61, rescued the child and took her to the McDonald’s restaurant on Parkman Road and called 911.

About 10 minutes later, the child’s mother called 911 saying her 3-year-old daughter had run away while her father was watching her about 20 minutes earlier.

Police were advised there was some confusion as to who was watching the child. The mother went to the McDonald’s with a car seat and took her daughter back home, police said. Trumbull County Children Services was advised to follow up on the matter.

