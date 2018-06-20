Despite Jackson's assurance, judge gives orders maximum sentence
YOUNGSTOWN
When Judge R. Scott Krichbaum told Anthony Jackson in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that he only places people he trusts on probation, Jackson told the judge he could be trusted.
But Judge Krichbaum was not satisfied with the answer the 36-year-old Jackson gave him Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court during a sentencing hearing about where Jackson got a stolen gun. So he was sentenced to the maximum term of probation with the first six months to be spent in the county jail.
Jackson pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was arrested in March after a traffic stop by Mill Creek MetroParks Police during which they found a stolen .45-caliber handgun in his car.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys were recommending probation, and a pre-sentence report also recommended probation. The case is Jackson’s first felony, although he does have several misdemeanor and minor misdemeanor convictions.
