City PD investigates 2 overnight homicides
YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating two separate homicides overnight on the East Side.
At about 12:05 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Plazaview Court and found a man dead from several gunshot wounds.
Earlier, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a garage in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue where they found a man shot to death and two other men inside with him who where not injured.
They were taken to the detective bureau for questioning.
The deaths now give the city six homicides for 2018. In 2017, Youngstown had 26 homicides.
