Checkers & Rally's restaurant coming to Youngstown


June 19, 2018 at 5:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Checkers & Rally’s, a national drive-thru restaurant, is slated to open a location at 3219 Belmont Ave. this fall, the company announced.

Local businessman Frank Pasqualetti recently signed on to open the restaurant, which features hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.

The Youngstown location is part of the company’s expansion throughout Ohio.

The restaurant will be one of the first Rally’s Model 4.0 designs, meaning the restaurant will be built off-site, then delivered to the site via truck, allowing for faster development.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel



bedroom, bath
$


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900