Checkers & Rally's restaurant coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Checkers & Rally’s, a national drive-thru restaurant, is slated to open a location at 3219 Belmont Ave. this fall, the company announced.

Local businessman Frank Pasqualetti recently signed on to open the restaurant, which features hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.

The Youngstown location is part of the company’s expansion throughout Ohio.

The restaurant will be one of the first Rally’s Model 4.0 designs, meaning the restaurant will be built off-site, then delivered to the site via truck, allowing for faster development.