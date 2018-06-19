Browns sign OL Greg Robinson, former No. 2 pick by Rams
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive lineman Greg Robinson, a 2014 first-round draft pick with the Rams.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick that year out of Auburn. Robinson failed to live up to expectations with Los Angeles and was traded to Detroit before last season for a sixth-round pick.
Robinson started six games for the Lions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
He's getting another chance with the Browns, who are looking to replace 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas and need to add depth up front. Thomas retired during the offseason.
To make roster space, the Browns waived offensive lineman Rod Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who missed his rookie season with a knee injury.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 30, 2017 3:05 p.m.
Browns trade OL Cam Erving to Chiefs for fifth-round pick
- June 16, 2018 midnight
SPORTS digest
- November 15, 2017 midnight
NFL news & notes
- January 5, 2017 midnight
College football NEWS & NOTES
- April 28, 2018 8:45 p.m.
NFL Draft: Final list of trades
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.