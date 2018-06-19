Births


June 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Linda Watson and Chad Rice, Diamond, girl, June 16.

Amanda Phillips and Robert Smith, McDonald, boy, June 17.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

David and Rachael Miller Jr., North Bloomfield, girl, June 15.

Ida Mae Hostetler and Adrian Kuhns, West Farmington, girl, June 16.

Steven and Ember Knapp, Warren, boy, June 16.

Owen and Martha Miller, Middlefield, girl, June 16.

Victoria Wooten and Joseph Giancola, Cortland, girl, June 16.

