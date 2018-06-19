Bills to combat gun violence advance in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania House committee is advancing legislation to more aggressively take firearms from people who have a domestic violence restraining order against them or who are deemed dangerous by a judge.
The House Judiciary Committee passed several firearms-related bills today. Their fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is unclear.
Among the provisions are ones that passed the Senate in March. One requires defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases to give up their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge's discretion. Another eliminates a provision under current law that allows people to give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor.
A separate provision would allow judges to issue a temporary order to take guns from someone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2016 5:40 p.m.
4 states ask voters to toughen regulations to access guns
- March 12, 2018 midnight
New Trump plan aims to prevent shootingsSFlb
- July 15, 2017 midnight
Guns, churches, immigrants: What’s in spending bill?
- February 22, 2018 8:49 p.m.
Gun control bill OK'd by Oregon; 1st since Florida shooting
- March 31, 2018 midnight
How to reduce gun deaths
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.