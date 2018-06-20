Baldwin-Casey conducts Campbell's first Youth Police Academy today

CAMPBELL

Students in Campbell spent this morning trying to earn badges, but rather than learning to make fires and read maps, these students learned about crimes and cops.

The Campbell Youth Police Academy had its first class – a group of 15 8- to 10-year-olds – at Campbell K-7 school. This is the program’s inaugural year in Campbell.

Detective Sgt. Delphine Baldwin-Casey – or Commander Casey as her students call her – has been leading the youth police academy around the region for more than a decade.

Baldwin-Casey, a retired 31-year veteran with the Youngstown Police Department and a native of Campbell, developed the program to help students between the ages of 8 and 16 learn about crime and accountability and to reduce violent crime committed by minors.

She awards golden “police badges” to the students to reward them for having good manners, helping each other and being responsible.

