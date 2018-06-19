Housing sales in the Mahoning Valley down in May

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley housing sales were down last month compared with May 2017.

In Mahoning County, there were 246 houses sold, down 2.4 percent from 252 sold in May of last year, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

Pending sales, however, were up 39.7 percent year-over-year, from 267 in May 2017 to 373 last month. There were 348 new listings in May, and the inventory of homes for sale was 759. The average sales price went up 12.8 percent year-over-year to $131,685.

In Columbiana County, there were 79 houses sold, down 14.1 percent from 92 sold in May 2017.

Pending sales were up 33.3 percent year-over-year, from 93 in May of last year to 124 last month. There were 125 new listings in May, and the inventory of homes for sale was 358. The average sales price increased 12.9 percent year-over-year to $120,857.

In Trumbull County, 180 homes sold, down 21.4 percent year-over-year compared with 229 sold in May 2017, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Pending sales rose 19.2 percent year-over-year, from 219 in May 2017 to 261 last month. There were 264 new listings in the county last month, and the inventory of homes for sale was 664. The averages sales price decreased 3.2 percent year over year to $100,522.