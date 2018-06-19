Akron firefighters suspended; accused of making porn at firehouse
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two firefighters have been suspended for allegedly making pornographic videos at a firehouse.
City officials say Arthur Dean and Deann Eller were both placed on administrative leave Monday while the city launched an investigation into the matter.
Fire Chief Clarence Tucker says someone told a firefighter last week about the acts possibly being performed on city property. The firefighter reported it to his supervisor, who then told the chief.
Tucker and Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a joint statement that Dean and Eller did not work at the same fire station, but were known to be in a long-term relationship.
Officials have not identified the firehouse where the videos took place.
A spokesman for the local firefighters' union says Eller and Dean have no comment.
