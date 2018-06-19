Agenda Wednesday


June 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Craig Beach Village Council, 6 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Lowellville school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, library, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 8 a.m., board meeting, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Niles school board, 9 a.m., public hearing, administrative offices, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., planning committee, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., finance and legislation committee, caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

