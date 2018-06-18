Woman faces weapons charge after checkpoint stop
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who was pulled over late Saturday at a checkpoint on the South Side faces a weapons charge.
Reports said officers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver was found in a car driven by Bria McCall, 20, who was diverted to the checkpoint about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood and Lake avenues.
McCall was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.
