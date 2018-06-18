Woman faces charges after Boardman PD finds drugs in traffic stop

BOARDMAN — A traffic stop at Market and Hillman streets yielded an arrest and several plastic bags containing suspected crack or crack residue.

Officers stopped Dawn Jones, 38, of Youngstown, because she was in the wrong lane and had no front license plate, according to a police report.

Jones, who officers reported appeared nervous, had a theft warrant out of Boardman and a suspended driver’s license, the report said.

A plastic bag near the driver’s door handle contained a plastic bag with a white residue. When officers asked Jones about another bag found near the console, she told police, “It looks like crack.”

Police found another bag in her purse, the report said. Jones blamed all the bags of suspected crack on her brother.

“I’m always cleaning up after [him],” she told police.

Officers also found tramadol and diazepam pills and five more plastic bags in the back of the cruiser in which she was transported.

Jones faces charges of possession of schedule IV drugs, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a food stamp card in her boyfriend’s name.

If the substance tests positive for crack, she could face additional charges.