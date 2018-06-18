Wean Foundation distributes $643,500

Staff report

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation has awarded community investment grants totaling $643,500 to organizations whose work aligns with the foundation’s priorities, including integrated, equitable solutions that enhance the quality of life in the Mahoning Valley.

In the category of sound and thoughtful approaches to providing educational opportunities for students in the Warren and Youngstown school districts, grants were awarded to:

Eastern Ohio Education Partnership, which fosters collaboration to align proven practices that maximize educational outcomes, cradle to career.

Inspiring Minds, which engages, inspires and empowers youth to reach their potential through education and exposure to life-changing experiences.

Mahoning Valley College Access Program, which increases the number of Mahoning Valley high school students attending college or post-secondary education.

Turning Foundation, which brings classroom dreams to life, helping educators discover and secure funding through grant opportunities and creating a learning environment that promotes student success.

In the category of promoting economic mobility for residents, funding was awarded to the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Women in Entrepreneurship Program.

Other grants awarded: Interfaith Home Maintenance Services, Inc., for emergency home repairs; Kent State University Foundation Inc., The Road Not Taken, which is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career exploration for young women; Philanthropy Ohio for general operating support; and Youngstown State University’s Summer Bridge 2018.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation, established in 1949, has assets of $80 million and distributes about $2.3 million annually.