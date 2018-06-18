Tuesday tee times for third qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Avalon is up
The third qualifier for the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series tees off Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Avalon Lakes.
Here are the tee times:
==
u17 BOYS
100 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course
110 Nord Luke Lake Club
Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course
Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club
120 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course
Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course
Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club
130 Mccloskey Ethan Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Eyster Luke Lake Club
Rapp Alex Lake Club
140 Murphy Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club
Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club
150 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course
200 Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek
Graham Jimmy Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Sigler Connor Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
210 Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
==
u17 GIRLS
220 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours
Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course
230 Shaw Kristen Mill Creek Golf Course
Messuri Victoria Flying B Golf Course
Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course
240 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course
Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
250 Gardner Kylie Bristolwood Golf Course
Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
==
u14 BOYS
300 Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club
Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
Smallwood Christopher Tippecanoe Country Club
310 Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club
320 Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course
Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course
Porter Michael Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Huly Ethan Tam O'Shanter
==
u14 GIRLS
330 Rapp Alyssa Lake Club
Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter
340 Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course
Tisone Haley Tippecanoe Country Club
