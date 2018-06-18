Tuesday tee times for third qualifier of Greatest Golfer juniors; Avalon is up


June 18, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

The third qualifier for the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series tees off Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Avalon Lakes.

Here are the tee times:

==

u17 BOYS

100 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course

110 Nord Luke Lake Club

Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course

Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club

120 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course

Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course

Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club

130 Mccloskey Ethan Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

Eyster Luke Lake Club

Rapp Alex Lake Club

140 Murphy Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club

Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club

150 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course

Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course

200 Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek

Graham Jimmy Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Sigler Connor Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

210 Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course

==

u17 GIRLS

220 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours

Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course

230 Shaw Kristen Mill Creek Golf Course

Messuri Victoria Flying B Golf Course

Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course

240 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course

Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek

250 Gardner Kylie Bristolwood Golf Course

Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club

==

u14 BOYS



300 Turner Rocco Tippecanoe Country Club

Cesario Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

Smallwood Christopher Tippecanoe Country Club

310 Smrek Nate Mill Creek Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club

Marzich Drew Tippecanoe Country Club

320 Worsencroft Josiah Mill Creek Golf Course

Pahanish Gavin Mill Creek Golf Course

Porter Michael Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Huly Ethan Tam O'Shanter

==

u14 GIRLS

330 Rapp Alyssa Lake Club

Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter

Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter

340 Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course

Tisone Haley Tippecanoe Country Club

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel



bedroom, bath
$


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900