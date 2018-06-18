TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Amber C. Miller, 24, of Youngstown, and Jaivon S. Spearman, 22, of same.

Jessica L. Parr, 35, of Newton Falls, and Leon E. Hackworth, 41, of same.

Allison M. Armeni, 26, of Youngstown, and Thomas C. Bottorff, 26, of Cortland.

Joanna M. Phipps, 54, of Warren, and Mark A. Enoch, 55, of same.

Beth A. Kocher, 34, of Warren, and Joe W. McDowell, 33, of same.

Eugene E. Lockney III, 40, of Warren, and Danielle M. Robinson, 32, of same.

Jonathan A. Yoder, 25, of Warren, and Amber L. Ashe, 24, of Kittanning, Pa.

Elissa A. Rigby, 31, of Hubbard, and Anthony J. Costanza, 31, of Mercer, Pa.

Samuel J. Gatta, 36, of Niles, and Kelsy N. Mikesell, 30, of same.

Joseph M. Csizmadia II, 35, of Niles, and Allyson M. Thompson, 40, of same.

Monique G. Clinkscale, 46, of Girard, and Jesse McQueen Sr., 63, of same.

Michael L. Kermec Jr., 40, of Girard, and Ashley C. Miller, 33, of same.

Erika J. Henry, 33, of Vienna, and Anthony M. Prestopine, 36, of same.

Daniel J. Drescher, 21, of Cortland, and Katherine A. Thellerkorn, 21, of same.

Ashley R. Chaney, 28, of Warren, and Quinntaya N. Green, 31, of same.

Melissa A. Speerbrecher, 39, of Girard, and Dennis J. Lepowsky Jr., 35, of same.

Jenelle A. Lucante, 31, of Cortland, and Matthew J. Saborse, 34, of Youngstown.

Brian C. Songer, 41, of Warren, and Clarice R. Richarson, 40, of same.

Tyrone Williamson Jr., 37, of Warren, and Shawntell N. Reid, 33, of same.

George C. Bennett, 33, of Hubbard, and Daniel J. King, 37, of same.

Ashley M. Haas, 30, of Niles, and Brandyn L. McKelvin, 31, of same.

Luke A. Gale, 23, of Farmdale, and Audrey E. Evans, 25, of Cortland.

Gabrielle M. Schwartz, 22, of Mesopotamia, and Anthony J. Gonzales, 23, of Lexington, Ky.

Rawchell J. Carter, 28, of Hubbard, and Matthew T. Pascarella, 33, of same.

Theresa E. Culp, 29, of Hubbard, and Richard K. Horvath Jr., 28, of same.

Lydia M. White, 21, of Hubbard, and Ronald P. Rodgers, 23, of same.

Fernando M. Croal, 36, of Warren, and Maryna C. Moran, 27, of same.

Samantha L. Brenner, 21, of Warren, and Asa J. Garlow, 23, of same.

James M. McKendrick, 72, of Southington, and JoAnn L. Schuller, 71, of same.

Monica F. Kincaid, 25, of Girard, and Garrison M. Varketta, 24, of same.

Kaitlin M. Graybill, 24, of Hubbard, and Alexander B. Ecker, 29, of same.

Nathan K. Lucas, 34, of Hermitage, Pa., and Stacy J. Yesko, 28, of same.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Sam Wilson et al, tax foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Connie S. Goldner et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. John M. Diana et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kathy Schofield-Benson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dennis Schaeffer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daron S. Freeman et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Timothy S. Beaumont et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William C. Martz et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joanne Niemi et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Barbara W. Morgan et al, foreclosure.

Woodland Trails Condo Unit Owners Assoc. Inc. v. David Ovesny et al, foreclosure.

Woodland Trails Condo Unit Owners Assoc. Inc. v. Chad Phillips et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Richard M. Harr et al, foreclosure.

Glen L. Chaney et al v. Edward Rovnak et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al v. Deborah S. Price et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David E. Cook et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stephanie R. Weaver et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin D. Clark et al, foreclosure.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Max W. Pajestka, other civil.

Karen A. Thompson v. Christine Sheridan et al, other civil.

Advanced Foot and Ankle Centers v. MD Billing Services Inc. et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bryan Calai, other civil.

Cynthia Dickson et al v. Daryl Dickson et al, other civil.

Lonnie Wells et al v. Atrium Centers Inc., other civil.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC v. Matthew Kopp, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Violet Sheesley, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Brandyn Allen, other civil.

Ally Bank v. Deloris J. Clutter et al, other civil.

Thomas Powell et al v. Jean A. Balas et al, other torts.

Beverly Vogel et al v. Michelle Angstrom, other torts.

Amanda Hebert v. Lorenzo Williams et al, other torts.

John Vournous v. Sevasti S. Tripoulas, other torts.

Tracy D. Bradley v. Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. et al, workers’ compensation.

Tonya S. Showers v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Michael Zitkovic v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Dissolutions Asked

Debbie M. Reed and John Reed.

Danny Myers and Dana Myers.

Kerry Sierra and Michael Sierra.

Brian L. Basilon and Christen R. Basilon.

Jeffrey A. Bickel and Lisa L. Bickel.

Bruce E. Gray and Terri L. Gray.

Tracy E. Miller and Kenneth W. Miller.

Rick Armstrong and Karen Armstrong .

Divorces Asked

Rebecca Roselle v. Matthew Roselle.

William Tusai v. Lindsay Tusai.

Kelli R. Blenton v. Jason W. Blenton.

Lonnie Sweitzer v. Kelly Sweitzer.

Tatum Yesko v. Michael Yesko.

Nicholas R. Odille v. Shelley T. Odille.

Danielle Stevens v. Anthony Stevens Sr.

Dale W. Fryer v. Shannon Fryer.

Michael J. Fabijance v. Diana J. Fabijance.

Robert Owens v. Ebony S. Buckhannon.

Lorie A. DeDonato v. James S. DeDonato.

Kandie Lipinski v. Hank Lipinski.

Heather Butler v. James L. Koehn II.

mahoning county

dockets

State v. Bernard Hasley, sentenced.

State v. Maurice Clinkscale, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Laurie Webber, sentenced.

State v. Robert L. Roman, sentenced.

State v. Britanee M. Pete, pleads guilty.

State v. Brandon Jones, counts 5, 6 and 7 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Treveonn Edwards, count 2 dismissed.

State v. Sharaysia S. Bunch, pleads guilty.

State v. Cheyenne M. Craig, pleads guilty.

State v. Keir M. Lennon, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Wesley Howell, pleads guilty.

State v. Jason R. Stiner, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brandon Jones, pleads guilty.

State v. Frankie V. Russo, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher M. Thompson, pleads guilty.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Kathryn A. Kibby et al, dismissed.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. James Gaggiano et al, order of magistrate.

AJ Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, judgment entered.

William Tuscano et al v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

Autoglassnow LLC v. William Grimm et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Edwin Vasquez et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Estate of Roberta I. Gray v. Austinwoods Nursing Center et al, order of magistrate.

Mesreh LLC v. Maureen Horvath et al, judgment entered.

Frank J. Lentine et al v. Donald Kocisko et al, dismissed.

Tonya Bartram v. Christopher Kutz et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Tarver v. Firaus Odeh et al, order of magistrate.

M. and T. Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, order of magistrate.

Aubrey Stringfield et al v. Michelle Kennedy et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Etta Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Rachel Dubos et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Jennifer Mayer v. Brae Menteer et al, order of magistrate.

Sheller Wilson v. Humility of Mary Health Partners Inc. et al, order of magistrate.