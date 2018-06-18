Supreme Court rejects appeal from gay inmate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a gay death row inmate in South Dakota who says jurors were biased against him because of his sexual orientation.
The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place the death sentence for Charles Rhines. He was convicted in the stabbing death of a doughnut shop employee in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1992.
Rhines tried to persuade the court to take an interest in his case after the justices last year ruled that evidence of racial bias in the jury room allows a judge to consider setting aside a verdict. Rhines said one juror said Rhines should not be sentenced to life in prison because he is gay and would be housed with other men.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 13, 2016 midnight
us supreme court Inmate loses appeal to block execution
- October 20, 2017 5:45 p.m.
Supreme Court won’t review inmate sentence in Ohio prison riot murders
- January 24, 2017 3:04 p.m.
US Supreme Court rejects appeal from Ohio killer of 2
- September 13, 2017 11:23 a.m.
State supreme court affirms death sentence in Warren case
- April 16, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Expert: Death penalty cases different
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.