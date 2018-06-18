Kent State plans for 50th anniversary of shootings

Special events set for 50th anniversary of Kent State shootings

Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May 4, 1970.

The school says its commemoration will start in the fall of 2019 and continue until the actual anniversary in 2020.

Kent State says it is in the process of planning events, academic activities and programming to reflect on the impact of the shootings and inspire pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution and freedom of expression.

Federal officials designated the site as a National Historic Landmark last year. They said the shootings helped change public opinion about the Vietnam War and led to changes in military policy for civil disturbances.

One of the students killed in the shootings was Sandra Scheurer of Boardman.

School districts weigh joint tax for security

Several school districts in southwestern Ohio are considering banding together to levy a new property tax that would fund increased security at schools.

Leaders in six of Butler County’s 10 public school districts said last week they would favor placing the new tax before voters in the fall election. Officials from some of the other districts said they needed more time to consider it.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that the plan would take advantage of a new state law allowing districts to form cooperative financing districts that can raise money to be used exclusively on school security.

There was a school shooting in the county in February 2016 when a 14-year-old student opened fire at Madison Junior-Senior High School, wounding two students. Two others were injured in the ensuing melee.

Shots fired at fire department district chief’s vehicle

Police say the fire department district chief’s vehicle was shot at in Cincinnati while fire officials were responding to reports of an overturned car, and one round hit the back of the chief’s vehicle.

Cincinnati police say the district chief was not injured in the shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. They say multiple gunshots were heard. Authorities did not find any overturned car in the area.

Police have not identified any suspects. They say some teenagers were seen running from the scene after the shots hit the chief’s SUV.

Police are investigating the shooting as a felonious assault. They say information leading to an arrest can lead to a $1,000 reward.

