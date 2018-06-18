Serenity Center hosts food drive to benefit Poland church food pantry
The Serenity Center will be collecting nonperishable food donations through July 13 to benefit the New Life Church food pantry in Poland.
Needed items include peanut butter, canned goods, cereals, boxed mixes (i.e. Hamburger Helper), dry milk, boxed almond milk and toiletries. Gift cards for grocery stores also are welcome.
Locations that participants can drop off donations are 1947 E. Market St., Warren; 11369 Market St., North Lima; and 8440 Market St., Boardman.
For information, visit www.serenitycenterohio.com or call 330-518-9573.
