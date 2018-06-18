Send The Vindicator your Fourth of July events

The Vindicator will publish a listing of fireworks displays, parades, concerts and other Independence Day celebrations. Send times, admission fees, rain dates and other information by regular mail to July 4th Celebrations, Regional Desk, The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501

Email the information to news@vindy.com and include July 4th Celebrations in the subject line. If you send by fax, the number is 330-747-6712.

Notices must be submitted by June 26. Any questions, call the Regional Desk at 330-747-1471, ext. 1254.