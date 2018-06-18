‘A Night with Janis Joplin’ coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN — “A Night with Janis Joplin” will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Nov. 18 for a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Tickets range from $20 to $50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The touring Broadway show celebrates the life and musical influences of Joplin, who exploded onto the music scene in 1967.

Her unique voice, filled with raw emotion, made her a headliner from Monterey to Woodstock, and it has inspired many other vocalists over the years since her death.

Written and directed by Randy Johnson, “A Night with Janis Joplin” includes the songs “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime.” It also reveals how Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith helped to shape the legendary musician Joplin became.