More Warren residents say they were shot with paintballs

WARREN — Police are investigating another instance of people shooting paintball guns from a vehicle Friday evening, this time on Lynwood Drive and nearby Elm Hill Drive Northwest.

A resident of Lywood Drive, 26, reported being hit in the face with a paintball, and other paintballs hit his house at around 6 p.m. He suffered a minor injury.

He said three known people in a pickup truck were responsible. He said neighbors with surveillance cameras captured it all. Officers also observed paint ball marks the garage of a home on Elm Hill.

About a month ago, officers observed people in the bed of a pickup truck wearing masks and holding paintball guns.

An officer suggested that the activity was related to a rap artist’s suggestion that people people put down their handguns and pick up paintball guns to settle disputes.