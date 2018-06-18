More Warren residents say they were shot with paintballs
WARREN — Police are investigating another instance of people shooting paintball guns from a vehicle Friday evening, this time on Lynwood Drive and nearby Elm Hill Drive Northwest.
A resident of Lywood Drive, 26, reported being hit in the face with a paintball, and other paintballs hit his house at around 6 p.m. He suffered a minor injury.
He said three known people in a pickup truck were responsible. He said neighbors with surveillance cameras captured it all. Officers also observed paint ball marks the garage of a home on Elm Hill.
About a month ago, officers observed people in the bed of a pickup truck wearing masks and holding paintball guns.
An officer suggested that the activity was related to a rap artist’s suggestion that people people put down their handguns and pick up paintball guns to settle disputes.
