Man gets jail time in starving dog case

WARREN — Rashod M. Brown Sr., 39, of Idylwild Street, was sentenced to 90 days in the Trumbull County jail and five years intensive supervision probation for starving three dogs last September, one of whom died.

Brown pleaded guilty in April to three counts of felony prohibitions concerning companion animals, the animal-cruelty law that went into effect in late 2016 sometimes known as Goddard’s Law.

Brown must pay restitution of $3,650 to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, is banned for life from owning any animals, and must comply with the probation department's requirements for receiving anger-management training.

The Animal Welfare League responded to Brown’s home on a complaint and investigated. A necropsy done on the dog that died indicated that it had acorns and grass in its stomach, prosecutors said.

Brown’s indictment says all three dogs were pit-bull mixed terriers.