Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

CLAYPOOL, KOTY ALEN SCOT, 03/16/1994, SEBRING POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DESATNIK, TARAH L, 11/02/1984, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARUNA, ALBERT GEORGE IV, 02/22/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, IMPORTUNING

ROSADO NAZARIO, JOSE L, 07/02/1975, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLMON, DANIEL LOGAN, 01/30/1989, 06/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GILMORE, RAYSHAWN, 04/03/1990, 06/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREER, LOGAN WAYNE, 01/30/1996, 04/26/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KARNES, ASHLEIGH LYNN, 11/16/1985, 06/08/2018, TIME SERVED

KROTKY, AMANDA MARIE, 06/28/1995, 06/15/2018

PANKEY, BENJAMIN R, 07/11/1944, 04/03/2018, TIME SERVED