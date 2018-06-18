Judge lets man who stole from lottery out of prison early

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who stole more than $100,000 from the Ohio Lottery Commission and then went to prison after a parole violation will be let out early.

David Dragelevich, 42, of Academy Drive, who was convicted of theft in office in 2015 violated his probation when he was convicted of aggravated possession of heroin in March.

Dragelevich received an 18-month sentence on the probation violation.

He appeared before Judge John M. Durkin today to ask for early judicial release with about 200 days remaining on his sentence.

He told the judge his time in prison changed his life.

Judge Durkin granted his release and put Dragelevich on two years’ probation.

The judge told Dragelevich he said the right things and now he needs to put them in practice.