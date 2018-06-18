Garden District Neighborhood Association meeting is Tuesday


June 18, 2018 at 1:32p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. President John O’Hara will officiate.

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and the city in general. Community Police Officer Melvin John will also be in attendance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel



bedroom, bath
$


Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900