Garden District Neighborhood Association meeting is Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. President John O’Hara will officiate.
Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and the city in general. Community Police Officer Melvin John will also be in attendance.
