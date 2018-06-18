First-aid safety courses offered

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Safety Council Ohio Chapter will offer a first-aid course from 8 a.m. to noon as well as a Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation and Automated External Defibrillator course from 1 to 5 p.m.

Both courses will take place July 18 at the Ohio One Building downtown at Boardman and Champion streets, (entrance is on Champion) third-floor Suite 338, and training in Suite 343 unless signs posted.

The CPR and AED course is a two-year certification and will cover breathing and cardiac emergencies in adults, children and infants, heart-disease prevention, scene control, patient assessment, CPR integration, AED application and protocol adherence.

The first-aid course will cover breathing emergencies in adults, choking, identifying and caring for bleeding, sudden illness and injuries and preventing disease transmission.

Cost is $50 per class and pre-registration is required at 330-747-8657 by June 27.

Sanctuary benefit

SALEM

The Camel Crawl, a 5K mud run and obstacle course race that will benefit Forever Safe Farm, will take place July 14.

The farm is an animal sanctuary with more than 100 animals.

This year’s event is open as a high-school challenge for cross-country and football teams, as well as to individuals and teams.

The cost is $25 per student; $60 per person; $50 for people on a team; or $65 and $55, respectively, if registering the day of the event.

Register at racepenguin.com/event/camelcrawl and call Joe at 330-219-5419 for information.