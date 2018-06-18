Community forum on opioid epidemic is Wednesday in Columbiana County

LISBON — Columbiana County Chambers of Commerce will host a community forum on the opioid epidemic from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, 9364 state Route 45.

The forum’s theme is “Solutions to Recovery” and will feature several guest speakers.

Information tables will be available on the expo floor, with participants from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Columbiana County Mental Health & Recovery Board, On Demand Drug Testing, and New Day Recovery.

The event is free but reservations are requested.

To register, call the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-337-3473 or email info@salemohiochamber.org.