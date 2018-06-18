City police made arrests in domestic violence cases

YOUNGSTOWN — City police made arrests for domestic violence early Sunday and early today.

About 1:25 a.m. today, Jose Luis Rosado Nazario, 38, was arrested at his Hilton Avenue home. Reports said officers were called to a Helena Avenue home for a report of a man knocking on car windows and a woman there told them that Nazario was bothering her.

The woman said she was at Nazario’s home on Saturday when Nazario hit her several times after he complained because her child was crying. Reports said her face was swollen and lip was cut and she was afraid to make a report earlier. Police went to Nazario’s home and arrested him and took him to the Mahoning County jail.

About 12:55 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Lora Avenue for a man and woman fighting and the woman was hiding behind some bushes. Reports said the woman told police she was on the porch of the home when Ira Edwards, 64, told her to come inside and when she did he punched her, choked her and threw her down the stairs.

Edwards appeared very drunk, reports said, and told police he wanted the woman gone and was angry but did not remember putting his hands on her. The woman had marks on her neck and face, reports said.

Edwards was also arrested and taken to the jail.