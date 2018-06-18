Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, 10 a.m., tax inventive review council committee, 20 W. Federal St., suite 602, Youngstown.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee Workshops, City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000, Youngstown.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 8:30 a.m., finance committee, administration building, Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., committees, Community Room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Youngstown Acade my of Excellence, trustee board meeting, noon, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown City Council finance committee, 5 p.m., sixth floor council caucus room, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

