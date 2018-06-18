2 Koreas agree to march together at Asian Games
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Athletes from the rival Koreas will march together under a single flag in the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, officials said Monday, in another tension-easing step since last week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Sports officials from two countries also agreed in talks at a border village to field combined teams in some unspecified events at the Asian Games, which begin in August, South Korea’s Sports Ministry said in a statement.
It said the two Koreas also decided to hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months. Kim proposed the matches in an earlier summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to South Korean sports officials.
Trump and Kim met last Tuesday in Singapore in their countries’ first-ever summit. Kim reaffirmed a vague commitment to work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” while Trump promised to provide security guarantees to North Korea and suspend joint military drills with South Korea as long as negotiations with the North continue in “good faith.”
