5 dead in crash after authorities chase SUV

BIG WELLS, Texas

At least five people were killed and several others hurt Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people during a suspected “smuggling event” crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas, authorities said.

The SUV carrying 14 people went out of control at more than 100 mph and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting most of the occupants, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

Four victims were dead at the scene, Boyd said. He said at least one and possibly two others died at a hospital.

The Border Patrol said Sunday night two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day.

Woman strangles bobcat after attack

HARTWELL, Ga.

A 46-year-old woman strangled a rabid bobcat after the animal attacked her in her front yard in northeast Georgia.

The Athens-Banner Herald reports DeDe Phillips of Hart County went outside June 7 to take a picture when the bobcat lunged at her. She grabbed the cat by its throat and didn’t let go.

Phillips says she grew up in the country, where her father-in-law was once a trapper of bobcats. As a result, she knew something about the animal’s behavior.

She is being treated for rabies and recovering from a broken finger and several bite and claw wounds to her hands, arms, chest and legs.

2 feared dead after quake hits Japan

tokyo

A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan this morning, and at least two people were feared dead.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said two people were found with no vital signs and 41 others had been injured. Japanese media reported one of the likely victims is a 9-year-old girl at a school. Japanese authorities don’t confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.

Aid ship, 2 vessels reach Spanish port

VALENCIA, Spain

An aid group’s ship and two Italian military vessels docked Sunday at the Spanish port of Valencia, ending a weeklong ordeal for hundreds of people who were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea only to become pawns in a European political fight.

The Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo was the first of the boats in the convoy bearing 630 migrants to touch land, pulling in just before 7 a.m. The 274 recued people on board disembarked after medical staff made a preliminary inspection.

The rescue ship Aquarius came in four hours later carrying another 106 migrants. Aid workers awaiting their arrival clapped and cheered as the first passengers walked down the gangway. An Italian navy ship, the Orione, came in shortly after 1 p.m. with the remaining 250.

Carlotta weakens to a depression

MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Carlotta weakened to a depression Sunday as it soaked Mexico’s Pacific coast in the region around the popular tourist resort of Zihuatanejo.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph by late Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 65 miles south-southeast of Lazaro Cardenas.

Associated Press