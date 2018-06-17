Local scholarship recipients

SCHOLARSHIPS

Recipients

This list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships is based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More scholarship recipients will be published in the coming weeks.

CAMPBELL

Sakellarios Atsas: University of Mount Union, Deans’ Scholarship, $48,000.

Michael Copanic: Youngstown State University, YSU Foundation Stavich Educational Scholarship, $40,000.

Annalisa Echevarria: Westminster College, Jerb Miller Scholarship, $76,000; Marion G. Resch Scholarship, $40,000.

Glenn Germaney: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000; YSU Foundation Stavich Educational Scholarship, $40,000.

Daniel Harris: St. John’s University, Annual Merit Award, $48,000.

Devontay Johnson: Point Park University, Athletic Scholarship, $88,000; Merit Scholarship, $32,000.

John Levendis: University of Toledo, Regents Scholarship, $20,000.

Caylee Michaels: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kamlin Opencar: Ohio Northern University, Deans’ Scholarship, $68,000.

Madeline Rosile: YSU, YSU Foundation Stavich Educational Scholarship, $40,000.

Antoni Tiliakos: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Nomiki Zembillas: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000; YSU Foundation Stavich Educational Scholarship, $40,000.

LABRAE

Joshua Dewberry: Hiram College, Hiram Scholarship, $48,000.

Alyssa Helmick: University of Mount Union, Founder’s Scholarship, $52,000; Music Performance, $28,000.

Aaron Iler: Westminster College, Titan Scholarship, $15,500,

Kaylie Klotzbach: Cedarville University, University Scholarship, $102,108.

Rhen McConaughey: Malone University, Trustee Scholarship, $64,000; Football Scholarship, $34,000.

Jakob Rose: Capital University, Presidential Scholarship, $48,000.

Ethan Stishan: Thiel College, Thiel Merit Award, $72,000.

Riley Sullivan: University of Mount Union, Trustee Scholarship, $72,000.

POLAND SEMINARY

Colin Barrett: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Destiny Bartoe: Ohio Wesleyan University, Bishop Scholarship, $84,000.

Hannah Blake: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Justin Blasko: Marietta College, Distinction Scholarship, $84,000.

Carly Boccia: California Lutheran University, Dean’s Award, $30,000.

Sarah Boccieri: Cleveland State University, Provost’s Award, $20,000.

Christopher Ciavarella: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee Scholarship, $23,500.

Nicholas D’Apolito: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Drew Davies: Ashland University, Athletic Scholarship, $89,132; Academic Scholarship, $36,000.

Alexis DeMain: Wheeling Jesuit University, Dean’s Award, $48,000.

Katharine Donnachie: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee Scholarship, $33,000.

Isabella Gajdos: Ursuline College, Academic Scholarship, $40,000; Athletic Scholarship, $27,305.

Ethan Gerak: Youngstown State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Hannah Higgins: Emmanuel College, Saints Community Award, $68,000.

Michael Izenour: University of Pittsburgh, Panther Pride Award, $26,000.

Monica Kurjan: Youngstown State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Cole Lavorini: Baldwin Wallace University, Dean’s Scholarship, $48,000.

Reed McCreery: Geneva College, Student Engagement Scholarship, $96,000.

Kinkaid Mrakovich: University of Mount Union, Hartshorn Award, $40,000.

Kathryne Noble: Duquesne University, Academic Scholarship, $64,000.

Daniel Patrick: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Tyler Rabenstine: Colorado State University: Presidential Scholarship, $40,000.

Kevin Rabindra: Southern Methodist University, Provost Scholar Scholarship, $120,000; Discovery Scholarship, $36,000.

Marisa Ricciardi: Duquesne University, Academic Scholarship, $40,000.

Colin Roarty: University of Tampa, Minaret Scholarship, $36,000.

Marik Rogenski: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Nicholas Sabrin: Notre Dame College, Dean’s Scholarship, $68,000; Athletic Scholarship, $24,000.

Rabekah Thomas: Heidelberg University, Dean’s Scholarship, $60,000.

SPRINGFIELD

Kate Denmeade: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Valerie Latessa: Waynesburg University, Waynesburg Honor Scholarship, $44,000.

Anna Rothwell: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Ivy Withers: Westminster College, Jerb Miller Scholarship, $76,000.