New Castle YMCA offers new summer memberships
Staff report
NEW CASTLE, PA.
The New Castle Community YMCA has expanded opportunities to keep area youth engaged and active throughout the summer.
The Y is working to nurture the potential of every child with a new summer youth membership option and full schedule of free summer activities, the organization said in a news release.
New summer membership options for children age 12 to 18 are available for $45 with no join fee. Memberships are valid until Labor Day, with the option to continue at the monthly amount appropriate for their age.
New members will have access to all membership benefits at both locations, including a special line-up of youth activities. The downtown building is at 20 W. Washington St., and Y-Zone Branch is at 428 Eleanor Drive.
The summer schedule includes fitness classes such as martial arts, hula hooping, yoga, hip-hop and LIFT boot camp.
Students also can participate in theme-based activities such as Magnificent Mondays, Theatre Thursdays and Fun Food Fridays. Other new opportunities include STEAM projects and a new Silver Connections inter-generational program.
For information, visit www.ncymca.org.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 8, 2017 12:03 a.m.
New Castle Y hosts free events Saturday
- August 27, 2017 midnight
New Castle YMCA to celebrate 150 years
- August 27, 2017 midnight
New Castle YMCA to mark 150 years
- September 21, 2016 8:42 a.m.
New Castle YMCA plans special event
- January 7, 2018 midnight
Bristol Library offers children’s programs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.