New Castle YMCA offers new summer memberships

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The New Castle Community YMCA has expanded opportunities to keep area youth engaged and active throughout the summer.

The Y is working to nurture the potential of every child with a new summer youth membership option and full schedule of free summer activities, the organization said in a news release.

New summer membership options for children age 12 to 18 are available for $45 with no join fee. Memberships are valid until Labor Day, with the option to continue at the monthly amount appropriate for their age.

New members will have access to all membership benefits at both locations, including a special line-up of youth activities. The downtown building is at 20 W. Washington St., and Y-Zone Branch is at 428 Eleanor Drive.

The summer schedule includes fitness classes such as martial arts, hula hooping, yoga, hip-hop and LIFT boot camp.

Students also can participate in theme-based activities such as Magnificent Mondays, Theatre Thursdays and Fun Food Fridays. Other new opportunities include STEAM projects and a new Silver Connections inter-generational program.

For information, visit www.ncymca.org.