MILESTONES

LAWYER

Law degree obtained

Gia M. Velasquez, formerly of Canfield, has graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School with her juris doctorate degree.

While there, she received the 2017 Weiler Scholar Award for Excellence in Sports Law, and was the recipient of Dean’s Scholar Prizes for Music and Digital Media and Sports and the Law: The Three Major Leagues.

Velasquez completed extensive legal work for The Concussion Legacy Foundation, Major League Baseball Players’ Association and Sideline Sports Management.

In 2015, she earned her bachelor’s degree with distinction in chemistry from Yale University, where she graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She ranked in the top 65 of her 1,300-person class.

She was awarded the Howard Douglass Moore Prize for overall excellence in chemistry by the Yale Chemistry faculty and the George J. Schulz Award for high standing and academic excellence in the physical sciences by her college.

She is the daughter of Kevin and Sharon Roncone-Velasquez of Canfield.

DOCTORS

2 receive D.O. degrees

Two local men have received their doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. They are Kristopher M. Tkatch and Nicholas M. Reinthaler.

Dr. Tkatch received the LECOM Student Leadership and Service Award, which recognizes a graduating senior who exemplifies the ideal of the osteopathic profession and presents a positive image of osteopathic medicine to visiting students and community members as a student leader.

He is a 2010 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Toledo.

He is the son of Kenneth M. and Wendi L. Tkatch of Poland.

Dr. Tkatch will begin his residency in emergency medicine in July at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Reinthaler was a member of the college’s National Honor Society and received the Joseph J. Namey D.O. Family Medicine Award, given to the graduating class member who has upheld the ideals of the osteopathic profession.

He will begin his residency at University Pittsburgh Medical Center, St. Margaret’s.

He is a 2010 graduate of Canfield High School and was a NHS member.

He is a 2014 graduate of Westminster College and also a member of the NHS and recipient of Westminster College 2014 Male Student Athlete of the Year.

Dr. Reinthaler is the son of Joseph and Linda Reinthaler of Canfield and the grandson of Antonio and Loretta Verrocchi of Campbell, formerly of Sulmona, Italy, and Joseph and Joann Reinthaler of Youngstown.

